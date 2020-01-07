OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCFT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFT opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

