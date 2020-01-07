Evercore ISI Lowers Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to Underperform

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

NYSE RGA opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $139.27 and a one year high of $169.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. Also, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total transaction of $426,757.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 87.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,354 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 57.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 50,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

