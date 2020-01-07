Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVCY. BidaskClub lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $281.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 38,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

