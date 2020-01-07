Raymond James Lowers Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Market Perform

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $898.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.