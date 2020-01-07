Ferrexpo Plc Announces Dividend of $0.07 (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the iron ore producer on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 157 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.54. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $931.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 230.71 ($3.03).

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

