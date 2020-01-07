BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

