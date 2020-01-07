Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Munivest Fund II alerts:

Shares of MVT opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.