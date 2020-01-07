Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MVT opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

About Blackrock Munivest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Dividend History for Blackrock Munivest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ferrexpo Plc Announces Dividend of $0.07
Ferrexpo Plc Announces Dividend of $0.07
BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend
BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend
Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06
Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share
Ingles Markets, Incorporated to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend
Ingles Markets, Incorporated to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report