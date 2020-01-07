BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON BRLA opened at GBX 488.28 ($6.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst has a twelve month low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 533 ($7.01). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 455.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 475.49.
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Company Profile
