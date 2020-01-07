BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.08. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BRLA opened at GBX 488.28 ($6.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst has a twelve month low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 533 ($7.01). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 455.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 475.49.

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

