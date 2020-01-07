Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.
Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingles Markets to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
