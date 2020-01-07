BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BLE stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

