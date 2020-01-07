Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Heico has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Heico has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heico to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Shares of Heico stock opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. Heico has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $129.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.70 per share, for a total transaction of $114,544.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,711,937.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,159 shares of company stock valued at $320,487 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.33.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

