Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 3rd

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Waterstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $510.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.09. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $19.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

WSBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.