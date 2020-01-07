Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUH)

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $15.64.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

