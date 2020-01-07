Banner Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banner to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of BANR stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. Banner has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.