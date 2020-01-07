Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

Oracle has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oracle to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,836 shares of company stock worth $1,065,140. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

