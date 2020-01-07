Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 7th (AHCO, AVTR, AVY, BA, CCNE, FMCC, FNMA, OCFT, SPT, SR)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 7th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR). Citigroup Inc issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Argus began coverage on shares of. Argus issued a hold rating on the stock.

Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA). Longbow Research issued an underperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nomura began coverage on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC). They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA). Nomura issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

FIX assumed coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR). FIX issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

