Investment Analysts' New Coverage for January, 7th (AHCO, AVTR, AVY, BA, CCNE, FMCC, FNMA, OCFT, SPT, SR)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, January 7th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR). Citigroup Inc issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY). Argus issued a hold rating on the stock.

Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA). Longbow Research issued an underperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nomura began coverage on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC). They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA). Nomura issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

FIX assumed coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR). FIX issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Ferrexpo Plc Announces Dividend of $0.07
BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend
Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share
Ingles Markets, Incorporated to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06
