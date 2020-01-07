Traders Purchase High Volume of Hilton Grand Vacations Put Options (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 11,232 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,388% compared to the average daily volume of 322 put options.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 target price on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nomura lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,826.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

