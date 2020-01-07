InterDigital Wireless Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,432 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,002% compared to the average volume of 130 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 113.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 11.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,661,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InterDigital Wireless has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $74.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

