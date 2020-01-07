BGC Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,917 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 184 put options.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BGC Partners by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,055 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,562,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,565,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,974,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,563,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after purchasing an additional 944,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

