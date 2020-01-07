Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Wendys Put Options (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,032 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,190% compared to the typical volume of 80 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Wendys has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Wendys’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at $905,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wendys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Wendys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Wendys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wendys by 1.5% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 58,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Wendys by 10.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

