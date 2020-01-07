Golar LNG Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 15,099 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,197% compared to the typical daily volume of 458 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 86.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 41.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 125,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 212.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank set a $23.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

