Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 588 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 897% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBB. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NYSE:CBB opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Bell has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $382.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after buying an additional 335,566 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,865,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 627,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 55,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 28.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 126,139 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

