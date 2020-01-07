Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 42,770 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,377% compared to the average volume of 2,895 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

