Campbell Soup Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 48,859 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,212% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,133 call options.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

