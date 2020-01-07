State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Shares of STT stock opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in State Street by 34.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in State Street by 24.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 21,541.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in State Street by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after buying an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

