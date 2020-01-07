State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.
Shares of STT stock opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23.
In other news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in State Street by 34.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,360 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in State Street by 24.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 21,541.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in State Street by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after buying an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
