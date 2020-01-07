Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $212.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a twelve month low of $156.35 and a twelve month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.