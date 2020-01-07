Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Jaffray Companies

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $147.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.58 and its 200-day moving average is $136.81. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $151.67. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

