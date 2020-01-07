TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

TRU opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,134,219.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,035.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,977 shares of company stock worth $20,554,404. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

