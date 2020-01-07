Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.
NYSE O opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.
