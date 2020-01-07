Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

NYSE O opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

