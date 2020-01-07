OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OCFT opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $11.14.
About OneConnect Financial Technology
