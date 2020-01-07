OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2020

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OCFT opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $11.14.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

