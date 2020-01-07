Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Shares of LNC opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.56. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
