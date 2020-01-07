Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of LNC opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.56. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

