CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded by TheStreet

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get CBTX alerts:

Shares of CBTX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. CBTX has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $811.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $279,894.65. Corporate insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CBTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,766,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,164,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CBTX by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CBTX by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 44,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in CBTX by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.