CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded by TheStreet

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Shares of CBTX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. CBTX has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $811.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $279,894.65. Corporate insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CBTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,766,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,164,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CBTX by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CBTX by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 44,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in CBTX by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.38% of the company’s stock.
About CBTX
CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.
Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.