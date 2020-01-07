Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $147.34 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $105.95 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 50.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

