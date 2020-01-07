Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
MAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.
Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $147.34 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $105.95 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 50.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
