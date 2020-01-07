Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Shares of KR stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 91,031.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,215 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 586.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,045,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after acquiring an additional 893,093 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,795 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

