Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Posts Earnings Results

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CALM stock opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.41. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61.

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

