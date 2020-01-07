Vanta Network Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (VANTA)

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Vanta Network has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $410.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vanta Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Vanta Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00188022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01449258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00122477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vanta Network was first traded on August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanta Network’s official message board is medium.com/vantanetwork . Vanta Network’s official website is vanta.network

Vanta Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

