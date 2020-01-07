Project Pai Reaches One Day Volume of $629,812.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, LBank, Bitfinex and Huobi. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and $629,812.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.50 or 0.05915189 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026877 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036710 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001723 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,644,820,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,871,862 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, BitForex, LBank, Bitfinex, Huobi and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.