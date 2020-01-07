PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Tops $1.28 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and $437.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,973.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.01809135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.36 or 0.03053109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00577289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00735267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00061743 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00404444 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,147,087 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

