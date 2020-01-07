ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,686.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $120,981.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,242 shares of company stock worth $630,905. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 78.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 47.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ePlus by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUS stock opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. ePlus has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average is $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

