PayPie Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One PayPie token can currently be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $4.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00188022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01449258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00122477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

