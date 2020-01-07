Cryptrust Market Cap Tops $8,236.00 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Cryptrust has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptrust has a market cap of $8,236.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptrust token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00188022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01449258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00122477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,748,756,485 tokens. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp . Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io

Cryptrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

