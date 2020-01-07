Centurion (CNT) Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Centurion has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Centurion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit. Centurion has a total market cap of $6,188.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centurion Coin Profile

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

