Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Cap of $97,491.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $97,491.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016379 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,261,900 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RUPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.