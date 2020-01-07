STRAKS Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 6% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $11,406.00 and $9.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,973.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.01809135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.36 or 0.03053109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00577289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00735267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00061743 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00404444 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.