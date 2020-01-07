-$0.01 EPS Expected for Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million.

Several research firms have commented on SONM. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Sonim Technologies stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $56,865.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

