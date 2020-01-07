Masco Corp (MAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Masco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Masco to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NYSE MAS opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. Masco has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $510,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,523. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

