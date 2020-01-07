Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on January 24th

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Patterson Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 74.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

