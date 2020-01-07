Corelogic Inc (CLGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Corelogic has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corelogic to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of CLGX opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $458.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corelogic will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $176,362.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,429.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $338,043 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

