Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) Announces Dividend of GBX 7

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Majedie Investments stock opened at GBX 258.10 ($3.40) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 256.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.93. Majedie Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 2.94 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 280.30 ($3.69). The company has a market cap of $136.90 million and a P/E ratio of 103.24.
About Majedie Investments
