Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) Announces Dividend of GBX 7

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Majedie Investments stock opened at GBX 258.10 ($3.40) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 256.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.93. Majedie Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 2.94 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 280.30 ($3.69). The company has a market cap of $136.90 million and a P/E ratio of 103.24.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

