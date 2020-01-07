BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.87 Per Share

BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.81. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BPET stock opened at GBX 381.60 ($5.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 360.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 357.46. The stock has a market cap of $282.16 million and a PE ratio of 8.24. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 377 ($4.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.